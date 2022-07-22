INCREDIBLE images show the sun rising and appearing to balance on top of a ferry on the hottest day in UK history.

Martin Towler managed to capture the shots on his iPhone 12 Pro while on a beach in Cleethorpes, Lincolnshire on Tuesday morning.

The 51-year-old port operator was blown away by how bright and clear the sun was as temperatures later reached up to 40°C across the country.

The sun rose high over the Stenaline ferry. Credit: Martin Towler

Images show the blood orange sun rising up on the horizon above the water just after 5am.

Another shot shows the sun looking as if it is balancing on top of a passing StenaLine ferry while seagulls fly past.

Martin posted the images on Facebook shortly afterwards, writing: “Stunning sunrise again, going to be another beautiful day.”

The post has received over 1,100 likes with dozens of comments from social media users who were blown away by the photographs.

One said: “How lucky are we to have this on our doorstep, stunningly beautiful photos.”

Another wrote: “Fabulous photos.”

The sunrise was spectacular on Tuesday morning, which would become the UK’s hottest day. Credit: Martin Towler

A third commented: “Sun was amazing this morning – red hot.”

Another added: “Beautiful sunrise.”

A fifth wrote: “Amazing photos, thank you for sharing, we were watching the sunrise from our garden.”

Speaking today, Martin said: “I struggle to sleep and I am always up at that time so I take a walk down the beach every morning to watch the sunrise.

“For that five to ten minutes while watching the sun you forget everything.

“Just for that few minutes you’re free from all your worries and anxieties.”