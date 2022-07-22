A MAN has been hailed an “absolute legend” after being spotted sitting on top of a car directly in front of a speed camera van.

Motorist Dennis Richardson filmed the man casually sitting on the roof of a grey Nissan and waving at passing cars as he blocked the camera in Maidstone, Kent on Sunday.

The clip shows roofer Dennis driving along the road before the police van and man come into view.

Wearing sunglasses, a bucket hat, red vest and shorts, the man gives a thumbs up to Dennis as he cruises past.

The recognisable white police van is shown just a foot away from the car and the man are positioned – blocking cars from getting snapped and given speeding fines.

Dennis posted the video on TikTok on Monday where it has collected over 65,000 views.

More than 2,000 people have liked the clip, while hundreds left comments praising the man’s efforts.

One said: “Deserves a medal.”

Another added: “He saved someone’s life doing that, someone who only had £100 left in the bank.”

A third replied: “Not all heroes wear capes.”

A fourth commented: “Well done, keep up the good work.”

A fifth wrote: “Doing the Lord’s work.”

While one viewer said: “Absolute LEGEND.”

The man opted to sit and block the camera with his body. Credit: Dennis Richardson

Speaking today, Dennis said: “I was literally driving up the road with my son and he was there, parked in front of the speed camera so we turned back round and had to film it.

“God knows how long he was there.

“I laughed, I thought, ‘that’s brilliant’.

“I’ve heard about people parking their cars, vans and lorries in front of them but he was just sitting on the roof quite happy waving at everybody as they passed.”

In 2021 pensioner Jack Cureton was given a £400 fine after blocking a speed camera van twelve times.

The 63-year-old mobility scooter user claimed that vans were illegally obstructing his access to pavements.

He then took it upon himself to use walking sticks to block mobile speed cameras.

Speaking today, a spokesperson for Kent Police said: “The police van was briefly blocked in by a car which had parked behind, however after the driver was spoken to the car was moved.

“No criminal offences were identified and no further action was necessary.”