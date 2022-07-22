PREVIEW – Chelsea Birkby – No More Mr Nice Chelsea

CHELSEA Birkby is bringing her debut stand-up hour ‘No More Mr Nice Chelsea’ to the Edinburgh Fringe this year.

The hour is thoughtful and playful, full of pop culture and philosophy as Chelsea asks: What is nice? What does it serve? Don’t we need to let our darker side out occasionally?

The hour will be bringing a lighter touch to what could be seen as heavier topics, such as mental health and sexual shame.

Chelsea is a Leicester Square New Comedian of the year finalist. (Image supplied by Chris WR Cox)

Throughout the show, the audience are set to find out why Black Eyed Peas are the moral compass for a generation and why your secret diaries should maybe stay secret.

Mumble has described the hour as a “show anyone at the Fringe will enjoy.”

Some of Chelsea’s credits include BBC Radio 4’s Extra’s Comedy Club, writing on Mock The Week and reaching the final of So You Think You’re Funny.

Catch Chelsea from 4th August at Just the Spare Room, The Caves.