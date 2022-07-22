PREVIEW – Simon Munnery – Trials and Tribulations 

TWENTY years ago Simon Munnery was arrested in Edinburgh for “being a German in a built-up area”. Now he’s telling the tale of the trial that followed at the Fringe.

The British Comedy Award nominee for the first time is not only speaking out about the trial, but also his second court appearance last year – one that followed after four years of a gruelling legal battle.

The Guardian describes the comedian as a “perennial Fringe maverick”.

Simon Munnery is ready to tell the tale of his arrest. (Image supplied by Jon Spaull)

At the Fringe, Simon will do what he does best – turn all his distressing life occurrences into comedy.

He also promises a song.

The multi-award winner has a stand-up career of 34 years, and he regularly stars in television and radio projects.

Recent film credits include The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, co-starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy.

The Scotsman says Simon is “blessed with a ceaselessly inventive comic brain”.

Simon Munnery’s previous comedy shows include Renegade Plumber, Standing Still, 30 Not Out and more.

Don’t miss Trials and Tribulations from 4 August at The Stand Comedy Club.