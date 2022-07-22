PREVIEW – Will Mars – My Life in One-Liners

Over 300 laughs in 60 minutes. That is what Will Mars promises in his new comedy show at the Fringe.

My Life in One-Liners shows all the ways in which the comedian’s life is a joke.

Whether it’s his women problems, friendship problems, sibling rivalries, or the constant battle with his weight and his hair that wants to leave him, the only thing Will intends to do is make you laugh about it.

Will Mars thinks his life is not a joke – it’s 300. (Image supplied by Will Mars)

The star of BBC’s Stand-Up for Comic Relief regularly performs across the United States and has been selected for a host of industry-favoured festivals, like the Laughing Skull Comedy Festival in Atlanta.

In 2020, Will reinvented himself on stage and tried out his new act at the partial Edinburgh Fringe last year.

After receiving some great reviews and winning the Fringe’s – Malcolm Hardee Award – his new act is a finished and polished product ready for its debut year.

The Student says Will’s comedy is “punch after punch of great material…If the world was fair, he would be getting plenty of recognition”.

Catch My Life in One-Liners from 3 August at Gilded Balloon @ Patter Hoose.