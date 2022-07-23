PREVIEW- Suchandrika Chakrabarti- I Miss Amy Winehouse

Writer and comedian Suchandrika Chakrabarti’s debut stand-up show I Miss Amy Winehouse comes to Paradise in the Vault, The Annexe August 6 – 28 (not 14, 21)

Suchandrika Chakrabarti promises to take you time-travelling back to Camden in the mid-2000s when the much-missed singer’s career (and beehive) was reaching dizzying heights.

Maybe this time Suchandrika will get to meet her musical hero?

Suchandrika performing at Brixton House. Photo by Toyin Dawudu

I Miss Amy Winehouse is about the absurdity of grief, the strangeness of celebrity, the joy of sticky nights out in Noughties Camden – and what it means to truly miss someone.

With the aid of slides, Google Maps and, of course, a hologram of the late Robert Kardashian, Suchandrika sets out to find the solution for longing in 60 minutes.

Journalist-turned-comic Suchandrika started stand-up in January 2020, and she has since become a regular writer for topical comedy shows on Radio 4.

She was also shortlisted for the 2022 BBC Radio Comedy Writers’ Bursary.

Her debut stand-up hour I Miss Amy Winehouse has been selected for the 2022 VAULT Festival, Brixton House Theatre’s opening season Housemates and this year’s Boom

Chicago Comedy Festival in Amsterdam.

She has also launched a podcast alongside the show: We Miss Amy Winehouse.