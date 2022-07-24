PREVIEW – I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical

Award winning comedy show, I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical, which shares secrets of the Musical Theatre industry is returning to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe for 2022.

The show stars West-End actors Alice Ellen Wright (Les Misérables) and Luke Harley (The Producers, Titanic).

It promises to reveal “everything you could want to know about being a musical theatre performer… if only there were any who would dare to admit it.”

I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical features performances of songs from the comedy chart-topping album of the same name by Alexander S. Bermange.

I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical. Photo Credit Luke Benjamin.

Described as having “a unique blend of wit, whimsy and warmth” it promises voice-straining high notes and limb spraining high kicks.

Plus, the on and off-stage feuds, smooches and drama that often accompanies West-End shows.

Many well-known faces from the industry have sung the show’s praises following previous Fringe runs, including lyricist Sir Tim Rice, musical star Ruthie Henshall and acting legend Miriam Margolyes who raved “If you’re going to Edfest this year, don’t miss this!” on social media.

Alice and Luke are joined in the cast by seasoned fellow musical theatre actors Hannah Taylor and Harry Winchester.

It is directed and choreographed by West-End veteran Joanna Goodwin, with associate direction by Holly Prentice.

But Grace Farrell and Carl Douglas, who were previously announced as cast members, are no longer in the show.

The show runs from Wednesday the 3rd of August until Saturday the 28th of August, beginning at 8:45pm each night.

Audiences can see the show the London Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose (The Other Yin) on Chambers Street, and tickets are available now.

Following the Fringe, the production opens this year’s Liverpool Theatre Festival, with two performances on 31st August 2022.