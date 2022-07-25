A SHOW on the importance of mental health for middle-aged men. A personal journey on the need to put yourself first.

McGuinness created the show to address and help middle-aged men struggling with their mental health (image provided by Josh Beardsley)

Mental well-being is often a matter boxed up and hidden under a bridge in Intangible-Means-It’s-Inexistent land. Especially for middle-aged men.

Matt McGuiness returns to the Fringe to reflect on his experience with this overlooked issue. An issue which took him to the lowest point of his life: to want to take his own life.

In We Are What We Overcome, McGuiness takes the audience through the many phases of his life. From the constant need for a psychiatrist to exasperating situations with his in-laws.

With the help of self-mockery and original songs, he builds a safe surrounding for listeners.

A performance that reminds you there is so much hidden behind closed doors.

McGuiness first openly talked about his experience at 2018’s Fringes Festival.

He regularly supports the Samaritans.

Next February, he will go on a UK-wide tour, backed up by Arts Council England, with his bandmates from Matt McGuiness and the MLC.

You can enjoy this whimsical show on crucial matters from the 5th of August at theSpace @ Symposium Hall.