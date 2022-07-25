PREVIEW- Highwire Entertainment- Rebel

DIVE into high octane non-stop rock’n’roll circus inspired by Bowie

Circus including aerial acts to Space Oddity Grab your best glitter coat and celebrate the spirit of the star man Rock ’n’ roll rebel.

David Bowie is celebrated in a glittering glam rock circus show jam-packed with acrobatics, and aerials, with a live band pumping out phenomenal music from across his 50-year career.

Rebel recalls not just the songs but the costumes and the spirit of one of the most influential cultural figures of modern times.

Rebel promises to bring bowie to life. Photo by Matt Turner.

The show was inspired by Bowie’s own words: “I want to tart rock up. I don’t want to climb out of my fantasies in order to go up on stage. I want to take them on stage with me.”

Headlined by multi award winner Stewart Reeve, this is not a show where the band hang about in the shadows–each member is also a circus performer and it’s their acts that provide the action.

This includes aerial acts to the sound of Space Oddity, Let’s Dance and Lazarus.

Rebel, with a cast of performers from Australia, New Zealand and the USA, is making its international premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe after enjoying huge success in Australia.

Critical praise includes: “I could see Rebel being a hit on the strip in Las Vegas,” Weekend Notes

And: “Rebel is your Bowie fantasies realised –a live band, breathtaking circus, spectacular rock and roll sideshow,” Australian Arts Review

The show is co-created by Australia’s Highwire Entertainment, the production house behind another Fringe hit circus show, Rouge.

Elena Kirschbaum, the show’s director, said:“Rock ’n’ roll circus is perfect for Bowie, with its glamour, fantasy and spectacle.

“Rebel aims to be more than a tribute, but to capture the aesthetic and the spirit of a performer who captivated the world across five decades.”

you can catch Rebel at Underbelly’sCircus Hub on the Meadows on August 6-14, 16-21 and 23-27.