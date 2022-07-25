A UNIQUE “detached house” has come on the market for the bargain price of £25,000 – buy buyers might need to bring a horse to transport it.

The quintessential shepherds hut, located in a field in the village of Thurton, Norfolk, offers a quirky way of living inside a restored horse cart and carriage.

Whilst it contains “bespoke fitted furniture”, a shower room, a brand new boiler and has been fully fitted with insulation and double glazing, a glaring fact remains.

The detached home has gone on the market for £25,000. Credit: Winkworth

The hut, perfect for a cosy holiday retreat, is believed to date back to 1914 and still boasts many original features including the driver’s foot rest.

Images show the wooden caravan from the outside, complete with blue cart wheels, a seat for the driver up front and even a thatched-style roof.

The interior of the caravan has a two seating areas running along both walls, with a small kitchen area – complete with sink – towards the rear.

A small shower room is also tucked away at the back, featuring a detachable shower head and basin to wash in.

Another photo shows the sofa area folded out into a bed.

Estate agent Winkworth listed the rare sale last month for offers over £25,000.

The description reads: “Unique opportunity to purchase a remarkable shepherd’s hut.

“Believed to date back to 1914, this shepherd’s hut has been beautifully restored to an exceptional standard.

The interior of the home is decorated with wood and grey. Credit: Winkworth

“With the rise in the staycation market this could make the perfect holiday retreat or a unique office space.

“The thatched roof has been meticulously fitted and the attention to detail throughout is sure to impress.

“Fully insulated throughout and boasting a brand new boiler for water, makes this quaint proposition usable all year round.

“The bespoke fitted furniture has been handmade locally and offers an impressive seating area which can convert into a comfortable bed.

“The cleverly designed shower room is a must see and double glazed windows are found throughout.

“The front seating area and four bespoke wheels are steeped in history and have been beautifully restored encapsulating the original charm and sentiment of previous owners years before.”

The agent noted at the bottom of the description that the hut is offered as an “off-site sale”, adding that “transportation will be required at the buyers cost.”

A social media user joked: “Bring your own horse” on an online listing of the property.