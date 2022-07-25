Well-fed wild fox treated to breakfast and dinner every day from Scots gran

A SCOTS gran has been treating a wild fox to two meals each day for the past two months – including cereal, sausages, pasta, eggs, cheese and jam sandwiches.

Anna Allardyce now gets visited every morning and night from the fox, fondly named Cheeky, at her home in Bellshill, North Lanarkshire.

The 65-year-old retiree began feeding the lucky animal after spotting it sunbathing in her garden at the end of May.

And now she has a routine of preparing breakfast, usually consisting of cereal, milk, jam sandwiches and raw eggs, for the fox every morning.

In the evening Anna then caters for her well-fed friend’s dinner – often giving it left over pasta, cheese and sausages.

The fox now knows to visit Anna every day at breakfast and dinner time to tuck into its tasty meals.

Anna posted images of her frequent visitor on Facebook on Monday, writing: “Wee Cheeky had cornflakes, bread soaked in raw egg and cheese for breakfast.”

She later added: “He’s eating breakfast and dinner, he’s not out as much today must be the heat, pasta and sausage for his dinner to try to fatten him.

“My wee fox isn’t that keen on dog food or tuna, I put that out and the birds get it.”

In the images, Cheeky can be seen standing over a variety of food and tucking into the cornflakes.

Cheeky the fox is fed two meals a day including his favourite cornflakes. Credit: Anna Allardyce

Another image shows the curious fox up at the outside of the window sill of Anna’s home, looking for grub.

Her post received over 900 likes and dozens of comments from social media users who were commending Anna for her kindness to the animal.

Tina Millar said: “Our foxes are not so keen on meat and love the bread egg thing.”

Elizabeth Campbell said: “Hope he scoffed the lot, wee thing could do with a good feed.”

Elaine Dingwall O’Neil said: “Just gorgeous, I just think foxes are stunning.”

Douglas Cunningham said: “What time is breakfast tomorrow?”

Carmen S. M. MacKenzie wrote: “Friend for life there.”

Speaking today, Anna said: “I feed him breakfast and dinner made up of raw egg and bread butter jam and cornflakes.

“He loves cornflakes and dinner is dog food and cheese as I’ve a big Bucovina shepherd dog that doesn’t eat all its food so I give Cheeky what’s left.

“He also sits on my back step waiting to be fed if he’s about I just give him bits of cheese and cold meat.

“My dog sees it walking about the garden and doesn’t bother with him.

“Just by chance it was coming out through the day and was in my garden a lot and also sunbathing in my garden.

Anna added: “It’s a beautiful wee fox but I think it has fleas and mange so I contacted a wildlife centre in Motherwell for something to give it for mange.”

It is estimated that there are around 357,000 foxes living in the United Kingdom at present, according to the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust.