PREVIEW – Daniel Muggleton – Oh, More Mr White Guy?

DANIEL Muggleton is trying to have a baby. He didn’t realise he had to try. He just thought you stopped preventing it and it happened.

Talking about fertility from a male perspective is not a common thing. But it’s time for a change.

What goes through the mind of someone over the course of 12 months of thinking about having a child. Genocide. Slavery. Colonisation.

It’s all still happening and for Daniel it’s never too soon to joke about it in his new fringe comedy show.

Hailing from Sydney, Daniel Muggleton has sold-out shows at the Adelaide Fringe and Melbourne Comedy Festival.

He recently performed as part of the Festival Galas at Sydney, Newcastle and Perth. He was picked out by the Scotsman in 2019 as “One of Four Great Free Fringe Shows”.

Daniel was the first Australian comic to have his specials produced and released by Grammy award-winning label Comedy Dynamics.

He released Let Me Finish in 2017 and Let’s Never Hang Out in 2019, which can be found on Amazon Prime.

His latest release, Unprecedented, came out in 2021.

He has made TV appearances on ‘The Feed’ SBS Viceland and ‘The Checkout’ on ABC.

He’s also a regular at Nowhere Comedy Club, the world’s first digital comedy club, where he’s opened for Bill Burr, Mike Birbiglia, Sam Morril & Todd Barry.

The Advertiser calls him “a foul-mouthed prophet.”

Daniel will be performing at the Laughing Horse, Lounge 38 19:15 – 20:15 for the duration of the fringe, August 4th – 28th with free entry.