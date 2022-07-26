PREVIEW – Sid Singh – Illegally Funny

AFTER helping beat Donald Trump in court, Sid Singh wants to figure out what is it that makes people listen to who they listen to – be it family, friends or a tangerine tyrant.

With so many people seemingly going off the deep end after Covid how do you choose who to listen to? And when they do say something crazy, how do you respond?

In Illegally Funny, Sid Singh attempts to answer that.

Sid discusses his work as a “mediocre” refugee lawyer and advocate; his anti-vaxxer ex-girlfriend, accused of being a benefactor of George Soros on Romania’s Got Talent.

And, perhaps the craziest, most unlikely story ever, arguing with a former gang member turned cancer scientist and climate change sceptic, his father.

Sid Singh will perform his free show Illegally Funny at this year’s Fringe. (Photo by Adrian Tauss, supplied with release)

Through it all, Sid hopes to answer the questions: why did his audience listen to him in 2019, what did it get them, and what now?

Sid Singh is a former cast member at Boom Chicagoin Amsterdam whose alumni include Jason Sudekis, Jordan Peele, Seth Meyers, Amber RufKin, and Carl Tart.

He has written for BBC’s Comic Relief, BBC3’s Muzlamic, Comedy CentralUK’s Modern Horror Stories, Channel 4’s Tez O’Clock, and more.

As well as making TV appearances in Austria and Romania. He is currently set to host Lit News on the NBC streaming app Peacock in the US.

He regularly tours his stand up performing all around Europe and North America.

Sid will be bringing Illegally Funny to Cabaret Voltaire, Main Room from 16:15 – 17:15 August 4th – 28th.

Illegally Funny is a free show.