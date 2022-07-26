A SCOTS crane company is set to celebrate its 75th year in business by sponsoring Musselburgh Racecourse’s upcoming race meet.

Long term racecourse supporter Bernard Hunter was founded in 1946 and currently employs around 60 staff in Leith, Danderhall and at its Gilmerton headquarters.

One of the firm’s new 60-ton cranes will be on display at the East Lothian track this Friday at the popular Friday Night at the Races.

The business, led by chairman Jim Rafferty and managing director Mark Rafferty, will look to welcome guests on the Friday to celebrate the landmark birthday.

Mark Rafferty is the Managing Director of Bernard Hunter. (Image supplied with release by Sure PR)

Mark Rafferty said: “We have been corporate sponsors at Musselburgh since 2007 where we have sponsored certain races and its always a great day out.

“We were delighted to sponsor the popular Friday Night at the Races to mark this special occasion.”

The competitive six race meeting includes the Bernard Hunter Mobile Crane’s nursery handicap five furlong dash and the seven furlong Bernard Hunter 75th Anniversary Race, with gates open at 4.30pm and first race off at 6.10pm.

Musselburgh Racecourse marketing manager, Aisling Johnston, said: “Bernard Hunter have been a great supporter of Musselburgh Racecourse and we are delighted they have chosen to celebrate a special birthday here on Friday.

“With Radio Forth’s Boogie in the Morning and Funkwagen providing the entertainment after racing, we are sure it will be a night to remember.”

Racegoers with valid concession ID can take advantage of a special £15 gate admission ticket, and anyone booking in advance can save £5 on the raceday £25 admission price.

As with all Musselburgh race meetings, children aged 17 and under are admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult.