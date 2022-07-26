Scots engineers launch new watch aimed at preventing workplace injuries

A SCOTS engineering company has today launched a new product dubbed as the “next generation of wearable technology” aimed at preventing workplace injuries.

Reactec has launched its R-Link watch – now in its third generation – which actively protects wearers from exposure to harmful risks including Hand Arm Vibration (HAV) and getting too close to dangerous, fixed or moving vehicles and equipment in use.

The R-Link watch, paired with Reactec Analytics, delivers a view of an employees’ environment to allow employers to proactively prevent risk within the workplace.

Founded on decades of experience in identifying workplace health risks, R-Link is looking to “revolutionise” health and safety in construction and heavy engineering.

The R-Link aims to protect wearer’s from exposure to harmful risks in the workplace. (Photo by Peter Devlin, supplied with release by Spreng Thomson)

Reactec says the R-Link has been designed for reliability and ease of deployment in the most arduous environments and industries.

Tool hire company, Speedy, has already signed up to introduce R-Link into its extensive hire fleet.

Another long-standing customer of Reactec and early adopter of R-Link is engineering and construction company, Keltbray, which has ordered more than 500 devices.

Keltbray has used Reactec’s technology for a number of years, with the intent on reducing and controlling HAV exposure and improving employee awareness and engagement to HAV management.

Death and accidents caused by being struck by a moving industrial vehicle still remain a high priority for the construction industry.

In 2021 there were 25 deaths and 5,121 non-fatal injuries.

Jacqui McLaughlin, CEO of Reactec, said: “We are proud to continue our journey as an innovator in workplace health and safety.

“Technology is revolutionising so much of our everyday lives and we want to make sure that safety and equally health in the workplace also benefit.

“Major clients such as Keltbray have used our unique combination of workplace wearables and cloud-based analytics to actively prevent health risks for their employees for some time and together we are confident that R-Link offers a major expansion on this concept.

“Once again, we are pleased to be working with Speedy to ensure the watch is the preferred model available for hire.”

Supply Chain Director, Andy Connor from Speedy said: “Speedy prides itself in staying at the forefront of technology developments to support our customers.

“Having worked with Reactec from its very original technology in 2008 we are very keen to offer its very latest development R-Link to our client base.”

Paul Deacy from Keltbray said: “Given our purpose to redefine the way sustainable development is delivered, when Keltbray learned of the next generation of Reactec’s wearable we were impressed with the technology enhancements.

“Initially we will replace 500 from our HAVwear fleet with the new R-Link wearable.Once everyone is familiar with the new device we will begin evaluating the functionality for proximity.”

The R-Link provides real-time alerts to notify workers of unsafe situations while data collated and transmitted to the Reactec Analytics platform on exposure risks and near misses becomes intelligence to inform the creation of safer work environments.

R-Link will be released to the market this month with an ability to manage HAV exposure and near misses within exclusion zones.