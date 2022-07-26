Sharp spike in tenants struggling with price increases, warns housing association

The Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA) has said that its members have reported an increasing number of tenants struggling to afford essentials, including food and fuel. Housing associations and co-operatives told SFHA that the current social security system is failing to help meet tenants’ basic needs during the cost of living crisis. In order to help those worst affected by the crisis, SFHA is calling for “urgent” changes to the UK social security system.

SFHA’s findings, conducted through a quarterly sampling of its membership on tenants’ financial wellbeing, represent approximately 34,000 households across Scotland (1).

SFHA members also reported high demand for foodbank referrals and emergency fuel vouchers, including from tenants who do not receive benefits or those who have not required this type of support previously.

In order to mitigate the effects of the cost of living crisis, SFHA is calling for changes to the UK social security system, including removing the benefit cap and the two-child limit and increasing personal allowances in line with inflation. SFHA is also calling for the UK and Scottish Governments to urgently step up efforts to make tenants aware of the financial support that is available, and to make this support available quickly.

SFHA members have also repeatedly called for the Department of Work and Pensions to improve the functionality of the Universal Credit Landlord Portal (2) and empower housing associations and co-operatives as trusted partners to make changes on their tenants’ behalf, including bulk upload of rent and service charge figures. Reducing the administrative burden through improved functionality would also allow social landlords to spend more time providing frontline support to tenants.

Sally Thomas, SFHA Chief Executive, said: “Housing associations and co-operatives have always worked hard to support their tenants when they’re struggling financially, but the cost of living crisis has increased demand for this help. Our members are reporting that an increasing number of tenants are struggling to meet their basic needs, and there is high demand for foodbank referrals and emergency fuel vouchers, including from tenants who do not receive benefits or those who have not required this type of support previously.

“In order to support those worst affected by the cost of living crisis, we need urgent changes to the UK social security system, including removing the benefit cap and the two-child limit and increasing personal allowances, to help ensure people can meet their basic needs such as food and fuel costs.”