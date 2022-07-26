Submissions open to Scottish and West African Writers for Cross-Cultural Residency Programme, Here and Now

Scottish and West African writers are being invited to collaborate in an exciting new cross-cultural residency programme that spans both Ghana, Lagos, and the Scottish Highlands.

Generously supported by The British Council, Here and Now 2023 is a collaborative residency and production programme delivered by Moniack Mhor, Scotland’s Creative Writing Centre, and LIPFest, the Lagos International Poetry Festival.

Six mid-career/established writers from Scotland and West Africa will spend one month at Moniack Mhor Writers’ Centre, situated in the hills above Loch Ness, and one month at LOATAD, the Library of Africa and the African Diaspora, in the heart of Accra.

Image supplied with release by Moniack Mhor

As well as receiving the space and resources to create new work, participants will connect with local communities and build new audiences in both countries through a programme of workshops and events, including the Edinburgh International Book Festival.

The six writers will also work together online between the residencies, developing a digital pamphlet of work around the theme of Here and Now. This cross-genre work will be launched at a performance event at LIPFest in October 2023.

Efe Paul-Azino, Director of the Lagos International Poetry Festival, said: ‘We are delighted to be working with Moniack Mhor and the Library of Africa and the African Diaspora (LOATAD) to deliver this two-month, two-city residency. In a time fraught with anxieties, creating spaces that allows writers and artists reflect, create, and connect has never been more crucial. As a festival we are enthusiastic about collaborations that expand space for the life of the mind and enrich professional practice and we are excited about the possibilities the Here and Now residency programme presents for deepening artistic consciousness and exploring convergences between Scottish and West African culture.’

Moniack Mhor, Scotland’s Creative Writing Centre. (Image supplied with release by Moniack Mhor)

Rachel Humphries, Centre Director at Moniack Mhor, said: ‘We are over the moon to be working with LIPFest again, building on the success of this year’s wonderful Connect and Collaborate international residency. The shared time and space we can offer builds relationships and creative connections that enrich all the communities involved. We are excited to see what the Here and Now residency will bring.’

Submissions are open until 5pm (GMT+1) Friday 12 August 2022. Judging will take place throughout September and the successful writers will be announced by end of October 2022.

For more information on the residency, including details of how to apply, visit www.moniackmhor.org.uk/here-and-now