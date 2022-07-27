A HEARTWARMING video shows a teen Balamory super-fan being given a special surprise from his caring uncle – a message from the show’s Miss Hoolie.

Eric Roberts from Donegal, Ireland initially set out to get his nephew Oisin a plush toy from the hit Scots TV show.

Sixteen-year-old Oisin, who has autism and cerebral palsy, is a massive fan of the show and watches it daily.

After being unable to find memorabilia, 41-year-old Eric decided to hunt down actress Julie Wilson Nimmo who played Miss Hoolie on social media to see if she could help.

In a touching exchange on Instagram, Eric explained that his nephew was Miss Hoolie’s biggest fan and she kindly obliged in sending a personal message to Oisin.

Special needs assistant Eric then captured a heartwarming video showing the teen absolutely delighted as he received his personalised message from the actress.

Eric shared a video detailing his mission and later showing Eric’s reaction on TikTok yesterday.

Speaking to the camera, Eric says: “My nephew has cerebral palsy and he is absolutely obsessed with a show called Balamory, ‘what’s the story in Balamory wouldn’t you like to know’.

“More specifically he is obsessed with a character from that show called Miss Hoolie.

“Oisin really wanted a talking teddy or a talking Miss Hoolie but it doesn’t exist and believe me I’ve looked.”

The video then cuts to the pair in a toy shop searching for a doll as Eric says: “We’ll be in here all day looking for Miss Hoolie I think.”

The TikTok then goes back to Eric speaking to the camera saying: “So there is this soft toy called Miss Hoolie that exists but it doesn’t talk and he likes interactive toys.

“I went on a detective mission and I happened to find Miss Hoolie on Instagram.

“I messaged her and Miss Hoolie replied.

Oisin was delighted with the message from Miss Hoolie. Credit: Eric Roberts

“I couldn’t get a talking toy Miss Hoolie but I got the real Miss Hoolie.”

In touching scenes, Eric is sitting with Oisin and says: “Guess who sent Eric a video?”

He then plays the clip with audio coming from his phone.

Actress Julie Wilson Nimmo is then heard saying: “Hi Oisin, it’s Miss Hoolie here.”

Oisin then bursts into delighted laughter as Eric smiles beside him.

The TikTok has received over 437,000 views and more than 59,000 likes.

Over 1,800 social media users left comments, branding Eric the best uncle ever.

Speaking today, Eric said: “Oisin has autism and cerebral palsy and gets hyper fixated on things.

“Previously it was to go to Croke Park and recently it has been Balamory, he will become fixated with the object so he watches Balamory everyday and his favourite character was Miss Hoolie.

“It took a bit of Googling to find some dolls but they didn’t talk and Oisin likes interactive toys, there were plush dolls but those wouldn’t cut it either.

“Eventually I found Miss Hoolie on Instagram but I wasn’t sure if it was her so I sent a message, she was wonderful and I think this might have been the best surprise yet, he watched the video three or four times in a row.”

Balamory was a television series that ran from 2002 until 2005 based in the fictional Scottish town.