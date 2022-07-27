PREVIEW- Atina Arts- Being Frank About Sinatra

FRINGE show Being Frank About Sinatra is showing August 15-20, 22-28 at 19.35pm in Paradise in The Vault (Venue 29) tickets are £13.

Frank Sinatra is a man who needs no introduction.

He is one of the most influential performing artists of the 20th Century – selling more than 150 million records worldwide as well as boasting a dazzling acting career.

But with this fame and fortune, as well as his adoring fans, why was Sinatra so attracted to the sinister and dark forces of the Mafia?

Being Frank About Sinatra is performed by Tony Delicata. Photo supplied with release, credit Holyrood PR.

Was it the power, the notoriety, or was it the glamour of being a tough guy?

Based on actual events, this insightful and at times comedic docu-musical Being Frank About Sinatra – written and performed by Tony Delicata from Atina Arts – explores the fascinating and otherwise largely unknown, darker side of Sinatra.

Opening doors to Ol’ Blue Eye’s murky dealings with some of the most notorious mobsters in American history.

Of course, no fringe show about Sinatra would ever be complete without a song or two and this one delivers with some of the greatest in the Sinatra back catalogue:

Fly Me To The Moon, Mack The Knife & In The Wee Small Hours, You Make Me Feel So Young.

Being Frank About Sinatra is an intimate and informative production that is a must-see for all fans of Sinatra and his music.

But more than this, it offers a compelling insight into the world of the man they called, The Chairman of the Board.

The show returns after a 2019 sell out run which has audiences and critics commenting:

‘Great entertainment with story-telling and great songs – fantastic one-man show’

‘I can’t recommend this highly enough – an intimate and insightful journey into the life of Ol Blue Eyes’