PREVIEW – Luke Wright – The Remains of Logan Dankworth

FIRST of two shows from Fringe veteran and Stage Award winner Luke Wright, The Remains of Logan Dankworth is now set for a full run in August for the fringe.

Logan Dankworth, newspaper columnist and Twitter warrior, grew up romanticising the political turmoil of the 1980s.

Now, as the EU Referendum looms he is determined to be right there in the fray of the biggest political battle for years.

The Remains of Logan Dankworth was co-commissioned by Norwich Arts Centre (Photo by Martin Figura, supplied with release)

Meanwhile, Logan’s wife Megan wants to leave London to find a place to better raise their daughter. As tensions mount at home and across the nation, something is set to be lost forever.

This slice of new writing won the 2020 Saboteur Award for Best Show with Luke winning Best Performer in 2021.

Luke Wright is a poet and theatre maker who has been writing and performing his work for over 20 years, touring all over the world.

He is acknowledged as one of Britain’s top stand-up poets and one of the principle architects of the now thriving spoken word scene.

You can watch ‘The remains of Logan Dankworth’ at Pleasance Courtyard, Above (Venue 33) from 3 August.