TWO Scots drinks businesses have raised £16k for St Andrew’s Hospice through a charity football match hosted last week.

Airdrie-based International Beverage and Bellshill-based William Grant & Sons – raised the funds through a spirited charity football match on Friday 22nd July.

The friendly, which was hosted at Airdrie FC, attracted over 200 spectators from the local community, who bought tickets and donated on the door.

The £8,000 raised from ticket sales and donations on the night was then match-funded by both companies, meaning a total of £16,000 total was donated to the charity after the game.

The match was hosted at Airdrie FC on Friday night, with over 200 spectators. (Image supplied with release by Burt Greener)

St Andrew’s Hospice provides palliative care to people living with life-limiting illnesses and

helps support their loved ones and carers.

These services are provided free of charge to the adult population of Lanarkshire.

The game saw William Grant & Sons’ team triumph with a 3 – 1 win.

Speeches, trophy presentations and Man of the Match Awards added to the atmosphere for players and fans alike.

Eileen Rae, Business Support Manager at International Beverage and one of the event

organisers, says that the business has been overwhelmed by the support for the initiative.

She commented: “We were delighted to team up with William Grant & Sons to raise money for a very deserving charity.

“The generosity of fans and the community spirit on the night was fantastic and despite our defeat, we would love to make this an annual event and steal back that trophy.

“My wholehearted thanks goes to everyone involved for bringing our values of teamwork and community to the fore for this very special evening.”

Craig Cranmer, Group Operations Director from William Grant & Sons, said: “A huge thank

you to everyone who was involved in this event – from the organisers to the players – it’s a good example of how important teamwork is in local communities.

“We are delighted to support St Andrew’s Hospice and support the work that they do.”

John Brady, Head of Fundraising from St Andrew’s Hospice, added: “St Andrew’s

Hospice are absolutely delighted to benefit from the generosity of these two fine drinks

businesses.

“Whilst the football was competitive, the generous spirit of everyone attending, those who

bought a match ticket or raffle ticket, or made a donation have our heartfelt thanks.

“And huge thanks to International Beverage and William Grant & Sons for matching the amounts raised on the night.

“This money will allow us to deliver care and compassion to Lanarkshire patients and their families.”