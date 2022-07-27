Things to Do in Edinburgh for Fringe Festival 2022

Every August, Edinburgh hosts the Fringe Festival, a world-class performing arts festival. International and local artists rush to Edinburgh, including actors, dancers, poets and orators, musicians, performance artists, and many more.

Since the Fringe Festival doesn’t have a jury or a selection process, anyone can participate. It’s an excellent opportunity for aspiring performing artists to network, curate audiences, and earn prizes. Additionally, for festival-goers, it’s a place to see new, daring art in a fun, bustling atmosphere.

Photo by Jure Tufekcic on Unsplash

Fringe Fest is Back

With the Fringe just around the corner this year, from August 5th to the 29th, festival-goers are getting their favourite shows lined up.

Unlike some performing arts festivals that take place inside theatres or auditoriums, the Fringe primarily takes place outdoors or in everyday places. Hosting opera shows in a café or a comedy show in a taxi, the Fringe brings art to the public in a magical way.

There’s plenty to discover with thousands of exciting performances across the city. As exciting as spontaneously finding a show might be, it’s also wise to plan ahead.

Here are a few tips to properly enjoy the Fringe Festival and Edinburgh at large.

How to Find the Best Events

First, check the Fringe Festival website to get an idea of what you want to see. The site features a handy resource where you can search and filter shows based on disciplines, locations, dates, etc.

Since the Fringe features so many performances all over Edinburgh, it’s sometimes best to pinpoint a cluster of shows happening in the same area. Checking out what’s happening at the Big Four, for example, is a solid plan.

The Big Four are the most popular venues in the festival and are composed of the Assembly, Gilded Balloon, The Pleasance and Underbelly.

You can also find small and interesting shows at The Royal Mile. This city centre strip usually houses street acts, so there’s a wide variety of affordable and even free shows.

Deciding what to see at the Fringe can be nightmare for indecisive folks, and that’s why choosing which shows to see ahead of time tends to be the best way to sort out your festival plans.

Check Out Edinburgh

The Fringe Festival is incredibly stimulating. Some festival-goers take breaks between days to digest everything they’ve seen.

Edinburgh has much to offer outside the Fringe, including its exciting nightlife scene.

The city is known for its vibrant nightclubs that host some of the finest international DJ talents. Some popular venues include the Liquid Room, situated inside a 19th-century church and Joseph Pearce’s, which features cosy decor and can’t miss drink specials.

However, Edinburgh’s nightlife isn’t just clubs and bars, the city is home to some prestigious casinos and lounges for those looking for a refined atmosphere. It’s also a great place to channel your inner 007, as it happens to be the birthplace of the OG Bond, Sean Connery.

Bond’s favourite game is baccarat, but he also played a good deal of blackjack. Who could forget the scene in Licence to Kill when he bets an astounding half of a million dollars in a game of high roller blackjack and escapes the villain in the nick of time? Luckily, there are other variations of the title, so you don’t have to put quite as much on the line as James Bond. Other varieties include classic and premium, which require lower stakes.

Of course, playing blackjack à la James Bond is just one adventure. Edinburgh has some unique nocturnal activities on offer for those who enjoy roaming the city, including the Camera Obscura and Ghost Vault Tours. On these haunted tours, visitors might find misty figures, experience cooler temperatures, and even feel someone pulling their clothes.

Wrapping Up

From the Fringe Festival to the city’s unique nightlife, a lot is going on in Edinburgh this August.

With all the incredible events, it’s difficult not to feel a bit of FOMO (fear of missing out).

Try going to various shows to feel the most satisfied with your experience. Remember to enjoy it while it lasts!