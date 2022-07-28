PREVIEW – MECHANIMAL- MEGALITH

EXPLORE the Neolithic beginnings of mining with Mechanimal’s world premiere of Megalith at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

The show seeks to explore the importance of copper mining in the 21st century, and how it forms our world.

A mix of silent physical performance and rock and techno sound design aims to accomplish this goal.

MECHANIMAL director Tom Bailey said, “‘Copper is a vital but little-known part of the present energy and ecological crises, and even the Russia-Ukraine war”.

He continued, “We look to find creative and fascinating ways of engaging people with this”.

In then modern world of excess, exploring where our technology comes from has never been more important.

In a less info heavy fashion, Mechanimal’s latest show asks how we approach the excess of manufacture in the current climate.

Mechanimal previously won a Herald Award in 2018 for Zugunruhe, and focus on pieces about our ever-changing planet.

Megalith was created in association with Bristol University and The Natural History Museum.

All materials used in Megalith will be effectively and responsibly recycled.

Megalith will premiere at ZOO Southside and run between the 5-13th, and 21st to the 28th of August.