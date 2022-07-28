PREVIEW – The Tone Roses – She Had it Coming

CREATED by ICCA UK finalists, She had it Coming showcases 10 powerhouse female voices in a brand new a capella show coming to Edinburgh Festival Fringe this summer.

For fans of fierce harmonies, sharp choreography and Pitch Perfect, this is the show for you.

Set in purgatory, She had it Coming follows the journey of five infamously condemned women fighting for their place in heaven so they can avoid a lifetime of eternal damnation.

Can these women convince us that they are simply misunderstood?

The fearsome Elizabeth I, seductive Marilyn Monroe and charming Helen of Troy are amongst those that must use their voice to fight for redemption – who will be successful?

The show utilises songs that cover multiple genres and span over seventy years of music from Peggy Lee to Beyoncé.

Energetic, vibrant and downright sassy, these ladies take you on a rollercoaster ride of misunderstanding, misdoings and misadventure.

There are no gimmicks, no orchestra, or backing track, just unadulterated vocal triumphs.

With prestigious credits including being placed within the top ten a capella groups in the country and now taking on the role of inspiring young voices across the UK in an educational schools programme, the group are really making their mark.

You can catch the show at ‘theSpace’ at Niddry Street from 8 August.