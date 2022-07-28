Rare city centre Georgian garden flat on the market

Garden oasis apartment in one of the city’s most sought after postcodes

THE OPPORTUNITY to purchase a Georgian main door property in one of Edinburgh’s most prestigious areas has arisen as a three-bedroom apartment hits the market.

Brought to the market by Simpson & Marwick the New Town garden flat is available for offers over £575,000.

The home is located in sought-after South-East Circus Place, and is within walking distance of Princess Street and George Street and a stone’s throw away from sought after Stockbridge and a variety of amenities and attractions.

The property benefits from a private front and back patio with French doors leading out from the kitchen into a south facing fully enclosed garden oasis.

Among the property’s most striking features is its period structures including an old stone cooking range and fireplace in the kitchen.

Katie Macdonald, Simpson & Marwick Director of Property Sales, said: “I adore this property, when I first walked in and out into the garden, I knew it would be popular as it’s a rare find in such a perfect location.

“The interior of the property is in great condition with all fitted floor coverings, integrated appliances, fittings and fixtures included in the sale price.

“The rooms in the property boast large windows allowing for a light and airy ambience with neutral tones carried throughout – making it easy for the next owner to tailor to their own taste.”

The apartment is ideally designed for practical family life and is comprised of a sitting room which can also be used as a superb double bedroom, a large well-equipped kitchen/dining/family room, two sizable bedrooms, contemporary bathroom and private garden.

Katie added: “This New Town apartment really is the complete package and such a unique property must be viewed to be fully appreciated.”

The seller, who has lived in the property for over 10 years, said: “The dining/ living space has been our favourite room since moving in. It’s such a social space and when the weather is good, we would open the French doors and it feels so spacious and peaceful.

“Having your own private front and back door and garden in Stockbridge feels truly unique in such a vibrant area.

“The front section of the property has been carpeted for a cosy feel and the main bedroom and kitchen are maple and pine floorboards for a bright clean finish. The bathroom is very modern with a luxurious, deep Duravit bath and newly fitted power shower.

“I know whoever is lucky enough to live here next will love it!”

Simpson & Marwick traces its roots back to 1886 making it one of the best-known and most trusted names in the Edinburgh property market. With 30 staff, the firm has offices in both Edinburgh and in North Berwick, East Lothian and has over 135 years’ worth of experience.

More information on the property and how to book a viewing can be found here: https://www.simpsonmarwick.com/property-preview/bdp-P193264/ Further information on the firm can be found at https://simpsonmarwick.com