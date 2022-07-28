A MUM was left worried after spotting a child not moving at the side of the road outside her home – only to realise she was actually looking at a bag of rubbish.

Zila Golbert was in stitches after realising she had been tricked by the optical illusion in Edgware, North London, yesterday.

The 49-year-old office manager spotted the “child” on the street as she was getting her daughter and friends into the car to head out.

The child was actually a brick wall and some rubbish. Credit: Zila Golbert

She became increasingly concerned after noticing that he wasn’t moving.

However, after looking closely she realised the suspected little boy was actually just a bag of polystyrene inside a cardboard box and black bag.

Zila captured images showing how the figure appeared to be a person wearing a white top with black sleeves, cargo trousers and white shoes.

An up-close image shows the taped up black and white bin bag lying in front of a circular piece of red brick which appeared to be the boy’s face.

Zila posted about the hilarious incident on social media yesterday, writing: “I was sure I was going mad this morning when a kid across the road didn’t move.”

She later shared it in a parenting group where it has attracted over 4,900 likes and hundreds of comments from amused group members.

One said: “It took me about an hour of looking back and forward through each photo to figure that out, good job I’m not working today, brilliant photo trickery.”

Another wrote: “I was just about to say oh god I hope he was ok.”

A third commented: “Should have gone to Specsavers.”

Upon closer inspection, it became clear it was not a child. Credit: Zila Golbert

A fourth added: “This has made me laugh, the first pic does look like a kid I can’t unsee it now.”

While one person said: “What a great illusion.”

Speaking today, Zila said: “It happened yesterday morning just as I was getting kids into the car.

“That’s when I spotted the ‘child’.

“It took a while to sort everyone out and I looked again and he hadn’t moved.

“I figured something was off but I pointed ‘him’ out to the kids who agreed with me that it looked so real.

“I realised something was up so I went across the road and discovered it was a cardboard board.

“So I took a few photos and was surprised they came out so well compared to what we had seen.

“I just thought it was funny how realistic it was and I was pleased that the kids confirmed I wasn’t going mad thinking it was a real child.”