Hamilton preview – Jimmy Long hoping for success at Saturday’s raceday

PROMINENT owner and breeder Jimmy Long is hoping to be celebrating on the Boe Ladies Night card at Hamilton Park’s Saturday raceday.

His familiar “Partick Thistle” colours are set to be sported by four runners, including Jim Goldie’s hat-trick seeking Wickywickywheels in the Gas Call Services Handicap.

Proud Scot Long said: “Everybody knows I want to be leading owner again at the track and see those lovely silks flying on the flag above the grandstand next year.

“Wickywickywheels has won twice already this month at Hamilton Park and she will be even better if there is a bit of rain.

“The others have chances too and Clan Jock – another two-time course winner for us this summer – is probably the best remaining hope in the 1m 3f handicap.”

2017 champion apprentice and Group 1 winning jockey David Egan is just one of several top names in action and he has a full books of rides at the Lanarkshire venue.

Egan has ridden one winner from just nine previous course rides and his mounts include Roger Varian pair Divine Jewel and Dragon Symbol, who is a former winner of the Tangerine Trees Conditions Stakes.

Yorkshire trainer Kevin Ryan is well represented on the card with four declared runners including last month’s course winner Shaladar in the German Doner Kebab Handicap.

With 118 victories to his name, Hamilton Park has supplied the Hambleton handler with more winners than any other turf track in the UK.