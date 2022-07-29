PREVIEW – Rosy Carrick – Musclebound

A FEMINIST powerhouse examines all of our sexual secrets in a quest for a tortured beefcake, 80s action, and raw sexual power at the Fringe.

Find all the answers in Musclebound from 3rd August at Assembly Roxy, Downstairs.

It is safe to say Rosy Carrick sparked her sexual awakening early.

For the five-year-old Rosy witnessing live-action film characters, like He-Man and Conan the Barbarian being stripped, beaten, and humiliated by their male antagonists sparked a secret obsession – and shaped her erotic life forever.

Now in her forties, with a string of disappointing relationships behind her, and her grown-up daughter leaving home, Rosy has a chance to rewatch the old classics – and reignite the spark.

Rosy Carrick is Musclebound to examine all of our sexual secrets. (Photo by Andre Pattenden, supplied with release)

Once again, He-Man has set Rosy on a mission to replenish her sexual power.

She will do anything to find the answers – even if it means asking Dolph Lundgren and Arnold Schwarzenegger themselves.

Rosy says the play is about “getting to grips with my childhood passion for watching these incredible scenes of hyper-muscular men being abused, and why that dynamic felt so powerful”.

Directed by Fringe First winner Katie Bonna, Musclebound takes a playful, but truthful look at sexual power, female pleasure, and the politics and principles that come with it (yes, that includes orgasm faking).

Rosy Carrick is a writer, actor, and translator. In her multi-award-winning play Passionate Machine, she was the world’s first female time-travelling doctor.

In 2018, her debut poetry collection Chokey was published. Its follow-up, 26 Letters, is due for release next year.

On top of it all, this feminist explorer of sexual power also has a PhD on the Russian revolutionary poet Vladimir Mayakovsky.

Musclebound forces Rosy to ask herself: what are the sexual lessons we want to pass on to our daughters – and what do we still need to learn for ourselves?