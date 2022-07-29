The biggest wins in Women’s Euro history

After England’s mauling of Norway in the group stage of Women’s Euro 2022, the topic of high-scoring victories has been at the forefront of discussion. As football fans look forward to the final and peruse the England v Germany odds, we thought it would be a good time to look at some of the most convincing victories in the history of Women’s European Championships.

Photo by Rhett Lewis on Unsplash

England 8-0 Norway (2022)

Of course, we have to start with England’s demolition of the unfortunate Norwegians. As the crowd packed into Brighton’s AMEX Stadium, most were expecting an England victory, but few could have predicted the glut of goals that would follow.

Georgia Stanway’s penalty got the ball rolling, and from there the floodgates opened. England led 6-0 at half-time thanks to goals from Lauren Hemp, Ellen White and Beth Mead, before they added further gloss to the scoreline in the second half. Mead completed her hat-trick, with Alessia Russo also notching late on.

England 6-0 Scotland (2017)

Indeed, England were involved in the previous record win at a Women’s European Championship. Their 6-0 dismantling of Scotland in 2017 saw the Lionesses produce some sumptuous football, with Jodie Taylor bagging a hat-trick in addition to goals from White, Jordan Nobbs and Toni Duggan. Scotland simply couldn’t deal with England’s firepower on the day.

Sweden 5-0 Portugal (2022)

There have been plenty of big wins at Euro 2022, and Sweden’s crushing win over Portugal at Leigh Sports Village was certainly one of them. The Swedes led 3-0 at half-time thanks to a Filippa Angeldahl brace and an own goal by Caroline Costa, before Kosovare Asllani’s penalty and Stina Blackstenius’ late strike completed the rout.

Northern Ireland 0-5 England (2022)

England have been Euro 2022’s hottest side in front of goal, and there was further evidence of their attacking prowess in a 5-0 win over Northern Ireland in Southampton. The Green and White Army were already eliminated going into this final group game, and they simply had no answer to the quality of the Lionesses. Fran Kirby, Mead, a Russo brace and an own goal did the damage on the night.

Finland 0-5 Sweden (2013)

We travel back to 2013 for our next entry in the list, when Sweden thrashed their Scandinavian neighbours Finland in the group stage. Nilla Fischer notched twice, whilst Lotta Schelin also scored a brace. The other goal was scored by Asllani, as Sweden made their superiority count in a rip-roaring attacking display.

Germany 5-0 Russia (2001)

Germany were bound to feature on this list at some stage, and their 5-0 win over Russia at Euro 2001 was a perfect example of how ruthless they can be when things go their way. It took until the 43rd minute for Germany to take the lead, but after that the floodgates flew open, and the goals flowed in the second half. The Fußballnationalmannschaft der Frauen went on to win the tournament that year.

Denmark 0-5 Norway (1997)

The final entry on our list sees us travel back 25 years to Women’s Euro 1997, and Norway’s 5-0 win over Denmark in Lillestrøm. Marianne Petterson was the star of the show, notching an impressive four goals, while Heidi Støre bagged the other. So, while Norway may have been given a hammering this year, at least they can think back to brighter times.