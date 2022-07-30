PREVIEW- Amy Gledhill- The Girl Before The Girl You Marry

Venue: Monkey Barrel Comed, (Carnivore 2) Time: 15.30 Dates: Aug 4-28 August (not 17)

Amy Gledhill will be making her solo Edinburgh Fringe debut with The Girl Before The Girl You Marry.

Amy is one half of “cult hit” (The Guardian) favourites and Edinburgh Comedy Awards Best Show nominated duo The Delightful Sausage, who are also returning to the Fringe.

It’s time for a double dose of Gledhill this year as she prepares to storm the stage with her one-woman show.

The Girl Before The Girl You Marry is a good-time stand-up show about resilience and dancing –two of the best things.

Amy Gledhill. Photo supplied with release credit Matt Crockett.

Expect tales of ballroom triumphs, New Year’s Eve mishaps and (accidentally) flashing royalty.

You’ll soon see why Amy is every man’s best (ex) girlfriend. Amy is a comedian, actor and writer from Hull who brims with natural warmth and charm.

Amy’s comedy is unapologetically feelgood, making Amy Gledhill: The Girl Before The Girl You Marry the ultimate antidote to a post-covid hangover.

Her authentic comic voice won her the prestigious BBC Caroline Aherne Bursary 2019, leading to the development of her own sitcom.

Recently, she’s starred alongside Sophie Willan in the BAFTA-winning Alma’s Not Normal, has been a regular on ITV2’s The Emily Atack Show, has appeared on ITV’s The Stand Up Sketch Show and will soon be making her Hypothetical (Dave) debut.

Alongside her Delightful Sausage cohort Chris Cantrill, she’s appeared on Late Night Mash (Dave) and Richard Ayoade’s Question Team (Dave).

As a stand-up, Amy has won multiple national competitions with her unique blend of confessional stories, intelligent observations and off-beat daftness.

The Delightful Sausage are an Edinburgh Comedy Award nominated and Chortle Award winning sketch double act.

They made their TV debut on Harry Hill’s Clubnite (Channel Four) and have since popped up on Sky and More 4 as well as creating online content for BBC3 and Channel Four.