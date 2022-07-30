PREVIEW- Sophie Bentinck- Pauline

Pauline brings to the stage the captivating story of three generations of Bentinck women.

Head to the Pleasance Courtyard and become fascinated by the Bentinck girls from the 3rd of August.

Pauline was a finalist at Screenshot 2020 (image provided with release credit Erin Tse, Claudia Graham & Thisbe Casellini)

After Sophie Bentinck found her grandmother, Pauline’s, suicide note, she plunged into a pool flooding with family secrets.

A journey which inspired this autobiographical and dark comedy on century-old stories.

Sophie discovers Pauline’s diaries fifty years after she dies from an overdose.

The family relic opens the door to an unprecedented world where self-discovery, mental health and loneliness take the spotlight.

Covid crashed the show’s initial release. Throughout the pandemic, Sophie held tightly to Pauline’s memory.

Her mother battled with Alzheimers.

A paradoxical situation that motivated the Breakthrough Memoir Award winner into telling the empowering story of the Bentick women.

“The show has now become, through interwoven conversations with mum and my nan’s diary extracts ranging from 1944-1967, an endeavour to give a sense of the interlapping of memory: my own, my mother’s and my grandmother’s,” the writer and performer said.

Pauline was a finalist for the Screenshot 2020 competition. The judges and acclaimed actresses, Olivia Colman and Lolly Adefope, said “it is important this story gets told.”