PREVIEW- Pretty Knickers Productions- Salamander

SALAMANDER is packed with comedy, live music and spoken word.

You can catch this much talked about show from 22 Aug – 27 Aug 20:45 at Greenside, Riddles Court.

Leith. 1983. A sex worker has been brutally murdered… her killer never caught. The authority’s eyes have been opened.

They are out of touch and the ever-changing sex industry has become a public safety concern.

A new role is formed: Prostitute Liaison Officer. Alongside a representative from the Church of Scotland, their aim is to work hand in hand with the infamous Leith sex workers.

When worlds collide, can they work together for the greater good? Or is the gap between prostitute and police too wide to bridge? Inspired by true events.

Salamander is a theatre show that promises to make heroines of the underrepresented. Photo supplied with release credit Niamh Kinane.

Pretty Knickers Productions are an emerging Scottish, all-female company who create bold theatre making no apologies.

They were founded in 2016 and aspire to create playful but poignant work.

Cal Ferguson has a track record of writing for the Fringe and has written/produced several shows in recent years.

He is currently training as a Scripted Development Assistant as part of Channel 4’s Production Training Scheme.

Mhairi McCall is an actor, writer and spoken word artist with a vast amount of experience in performing her own spoken word with the Loud Poets.

She has been the winner of several awards and recently appeared at the Scottish National Poetry Slam.