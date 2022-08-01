God Of War: Ragnarök – A Review Of The New Game Of The Cult Series

God Of War: Ragnarök, the much-awaited game of the year, is coming soon. The official announcement of this cult-series game’s release was made on the PS5 showcase finale in 2021.

The debut trailer indicated the much-wanted comeback of Atreus and Kratos. The mythology-inspired game will introduce some new characters, apart from the various known faces.

Till now, there’s no specific release date announced for the game. However, there’s a 2022 launch window for the game. At the beginning of 2022, Sony put out a list that targets to launch the game this year.

Photo by Alexey Savchenko on Unsplash

The producer of Ragnarok, Cory Barlog, said that “something cooler than ever is about to come,” but it’s yet to be shown. Furthermore, Santa Monica shared some exciting insights into the game’s features.

Release Date

Playstation Studios and Sony Santa Monica confirmed that God Of War: Ragnarök will be released this year. Although it’s not much of a big surprise given the hints and indications, we can rest assured that the game will release in the latter half of the year. This delay was obvious as we haven’t seen any cinematics or gameplay yet.

God Of War: Ragnarök – Is It a PS5 Exclusive Game?

No, God Of War: Ragnarök will not be a PS5 exclusive game. However, the game is a PlayStation exclusive. In a PlayStation Blog interview, the head of PlayStation Studios, Hermen Hulst, confirmed that the upcoming God of War game would be a cross-gen release for PS4 and PS5 users.

Moreover, the best casinos online are all set to adapt the theme of this new game of the cult series to introduce a slot that players could’ve never imagined playing. But that’s all in the future and depends on how soon the game will get released.

God Of War: Ragnarök – A Detailed Storyline

You can get a concrete idea of the story behind the new game from its trailer. The last God of War game was released in 2018, and years after that, witnessed a confident Atreus, whose genes will once again be on the act.

The father and son duo must be prepared to confront the forthcoming Ragnarok – the legendary version of the apocalypse by the Norse people – battle against enemies they made like Thor or Freya. The storyline will let you explore Nine realms, three more than the previous God of War game, adding Asgard, Svartalfheim, and Vanaheim.

The trailer also brings some new exciting characters like Angrboda, who is said to be one of the last giants alive. At the trailer’s end, you’ll see a big guy, who is none other than Tyr, the half-brother of Thor and son of Odin, who was imprisoned by Odin and wanted to take his revenge on his father.

If you’ve played God of War, but forgotten the ending part, keep reading to catch up, as it will become crucial to understand the upcoming Ragnarok version.

2018’s God of War Spoiler Alert!

At the end of the 2018 God of War, Atreus and Kratos find out that Mrs. Kratos, or Faye, was originally a giant named Laufey. The discovery of the fact makes Arteus a half-giant and a half-god, with the other name Loki. Yes, it’s the same Loki that you’ve heard from the Marvel movies and Norse mythology, famous for being a master of mischief.

After such a big revelation, the news came into ears that Fimbulwinter was coming too. If you don’t know what it is, your Norse mythology may be weak, but that’s okay as we’re here to enjoy the game, not mythology. It is nothing but the three-year-long “great winter” that paves the way for Ragnarok.

In the post-credit scene, Thor makes an appearance with Kratos asking what he wants. Thor may want revenge for the “killing his sons” thing, or he needs Kratos’s help to stop Ragnarok.

The Casting of God Of War: Ragnarök

The role of Kratos will be played by none other than the amazing Christopher Judge while having Sunny Suljic by his side for the part of Atreus. You can take a look at the remaining cast below, with some new characters and similar faces.

Characters Cast Durlin Usman Ally Brok Robert Craighead Sindri Adam Harrington Mimir Alastair Duncan Tyr Ben Prendergast Angrboda Laya Hayes Freya Danielle Bisutti Notable Additions Thor Ryan Hurst Odin Richard Schiff

Final Words

With the trailer, cast details and predicted storyline, it’s safe to assume that the God of War: Ragnarok will be released soon this year. So, try to keep yourself updated with the headlines and announcements from Sony Playstation, and be prepared to enjoy a next-level gaming experience this year.