PREVIEW – Andy Jordan Productions – Hiya Dolly

WATCH the musical retelling of one of the world’s first cloned mammals – Dolly the Sheep – at this year’s Edinburgh festival fringe in Hiya Dolly!

The show will be at The Space UK in Surgeons Hall at 8pm.

The running time slated as 70 minutes with performances 5th-27th August (except 14th).

Hiya Dolly! explores the science behind the cloning, and the outburst of public reaction surrounding what many prominent scientists had declared impossible.

Dolly and those behind the cloning, changed biology forever.

The musical covers the story of the cloning of Dolly the Sheep. (Image provided with release)

Want to know how to clone a sheep? Find out in this new play by Vince LiCata.

Dolly was lab created and born at the Roslin Institute, just outside Edinburgh, was a mother to six lambs, and a worldwide celebrity who never left her little farm.

Expect a mix of science, humour, drama, and of course, a talking sheep.

Live music is featured, with the songs set to traditional Scottish folk tunes arranged by Edinburgh-based musician Ciaran McGhee.

Director Andy Jordan comments: “I am delighted to be directing Hiya Dolly!, a highly unusual play about a truly remarkable animal.

“Dolly is an Edinburgh icon who was created, lived and died just outside the city, so I feel honoured to be involved in telling her truly astonishing story.

“This play brings a talking Dolly to the stage with chutzpah, wit and charm, in a way that can only happen in theatre. I can’t wait to meet her.”