The Casino Games Savvy Players Make a Beeline to Play Online

Online casinos have of course proven to be popular over the decades, in fact it was back in the early 1990’s they first started to appear and as such, it is fair to say that industry has now fully matured and has no resemblance to how it was back in those early years.

There are lots of similarly themed casinos online and extremely unique ones, however they do tend to all offer a similar suite of games, but some of them, such as the ones I will be revealing to you today, are much more popular with players than others.

Photo by Courtney Corlew on Unsplash

Video Poker Pay Tables

Moving onto the game of video poker, one thing you need to be aware of is that there are lots of different variants of that game, and even the ones that have the exact same name, could and often do come with different pay tables attached to them.

It is ultimately the set of paybacks listed on those pay tables that will determine if the RTP of each game is high or low.

Therefore, avid players of video poker need to acquire the knowledge and ability to allow them to spot the variants which do indeed come with the best paybacks, as those games by their very designed will be offering them a much higher long term expected payout percentage.

Also, one tip for playing video poker optimally, is to ensure you have the auto hold option setting activated and in play. That way once the game has dealt you out your first five initial playing cards, the software will work out which are the best cards to hold and will hold them automatically for you.

That playing hack ensures that no matter what, you will never make any costly playing errors, so always have that option setting activated for maximum playing value and the best winning opportunities too.

House Edges on Blackjack Games

Card games such as Blackjack are always popular with players, and with some variants offering extremely low and appealing house edges, players who know how to play Blackjack games strategically, using the best strategy can increase their winning chances.

Be aware that the rules associated with Blackjack can and most certainly will vary depending on just which version you are playing, so always look for the ones offering the best value playing rules and the ones that boast the lowest house edges too.

For those of you that have somewhat mastered the art of card counting, keep in mind that whilst you cannot count cards when playing the software driven online Blackjack games, you will be able to do so when playing via a live gaming platform.

As live gaming platforms see you being allocated a seat on a real-life gaming table but remotely from your own home or wherever you are playing from, and you place your bets and wagers and make your betting decisions on your computer, then watch the live video feed to see how the game progresses and ultimately see if you have won or lost each hand.

Slot Machine RTP’s

Slot machines are, by a longshot, the most played casino games, and no matter where you choose to play them online you will find hundreds of them available, if not thousands of them.

Some have one or more bonus games; some may offer you the chance of winning a life changing progressive jackpot and some are extremely basic in their design.

But you do need to be aware the payout percentage is the one vital piece of information that will determine whether any slot game is truly worth playing.

The majority of online casinos tend to list every single slot machine they offer on their website, and alongside each one they publish the long term expected RTP of each slot.

Therefore, I would strongly advise you to look that information up and concentrate all of your playing efforts only on the ones that have an RTP of over 98%, and whilst you may not think that there are many slots with payout percentages that high, you will be surprised at just how many of them there are which do offer higher than average RTP’s.