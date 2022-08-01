A WOMAN claims she has been left in constant agony after having her teeth done in Turkey – and has been quoted up to £30,000 to have them fixed in the UK.

Melissa Davies spent £6,000 on the procedure at Attelia Dental Clinic in Antalya, Turkey, earlier this year.

The 35-year-old, from Coventry, West Midlands, said she was put under for seven and a half hours as dentists removed five of her teeth and carried out 14 root canals.

Melissa with the tube down her throat during the procedure to help her breathe. (C) Melissa Davies

She claims she awoke with a nosebleed, her airwaves closing and her auntie crying and screaming while asking “what have you done to her?”

After having a tube inserted into the back of her throat to help her breath, Melissa was fitted with her new teeth.

Melissa claims she heard a crack during the procedure and later discovered a hairline crack in one of her back teeth.

She says she has now feels like someone has “shot her in the mouth” and is unable to drink or eat anything cold.

Melissa went to her dentist back home in the UK and was told she is likely to need specialist care which could cost up to £30,000.

Speaking today, Melissa said: “All my life I’ve suffered with my teeth, they never looked straight and always looked horrible and I had no confidence.

“I did some research online and looked at videos to see if some celebrities had been there and I decided to go.

“They put me under for seven and a half hours and when I came around my auntie was screaming ‘what have you done to her?’.

“My nose had started to bleed and my airwaves had started to close.

“I had what I would call a Tampax in my nose to stop the bleeding and a tube into the back of my throat to help me breathe.

“It felt like I’d been punched in the face for a week.

“I heard a crack when they pushed one of my teeth up.

Melissa shows her new teeth before realising what has happened. (C) Melissa Davies

“I felt a sharp bit (on the journey home) and looked to find a hairline crack on one of my back teeth.

“My dentist has now suggested that I see a specialist that will cost me between £20,000 and £30,000.

“I’ve tried to see three dentists but no one will treat me.

“If anything, I smile less since I went to Turkey.

“It’s like an aching, but as soon as you drink something cold it’s like someone’s shot me in the mouth.

“I couldn’t drink any cold water during the heatwave.

“I’m in agony.”

Melissa claims Attelia Dental Clinic offered to have a look at her teeth again but said she would have to pay for any costs including the treatment and travel.

Melissa posted about her ordeal on TikTok last month where it has gained over 14m views.

The post also attracted more than 8,800 comments from viewers who were shocked by the clip.

A commenter expresses their concern over getting a similar procedure (C) Tik Tok

One said: “Thank you for sharing, I was actually going to do this…I won’t now. I’m sorry this happened to you.”

Another wrote: “I completely agree. It’s the biggest mistake of my life, I’ve been in pain for five years and no UK dentist will touch them.”

A third commented: “Wow I’ve been thinking about getting mine done for ages. Thank you so much for helping me make my decision, it would be one I’d regret.”

A fourth added: “Thank you for speaking out.”

This isn’t the first time that Attelia has come under scrutiny for allegedly botching a procedure.

One woman said she was left “traumatised” in April this year after spending £6,850 only to have her gums ripped to shreds making her feel “beaten up”.

Dentists have also recently warned punters seeking pearly whites against travelling to Turkey to get their dream smile.

Experts have issued warnings over the dangers which invasive oral surgery can bring.

A report by the British Dentist association recently revealed that 86% of UK dentists surveyed reported they had treated cases that developed following problems abroad.