Mackie’s on track with Caledonian Sleeper partnership

Green and renewable energy record helps family brand secure deal

Caledonian Sleeper guests will be welcomed by a sweet treat from Mackie’s of Scotland following a newly-signed partnership between the two brands.

From this month, the Aberdeenshire firm’s 35g chocolate bars will be included as a complimentary welcome gift as part of the Caledonian Sleeper in-room offering for guests booked in Caledonian Double Rooms and also Club Rooms.

In a major new listings win for one of Scotland’s top five food brands, Mackie’s chocolate and crisps range will also feature in the on-board room service and Club Car menus, which showcase the best of Scottish produce to more than 314,000 guests each year.

This partnership will boost market awareness for Mackie’s increasingly popular five-flavour 35g and 120g bar range.

The partnership brings together two organisations which are passionate about sustainability. Using the Caledonian Sleeper ensures up to 90%* less emissions than equivalent plane travel, making it one of the most environmentally friendly ways to make the journey between London and Scotland.

Caledonian Sleeper is also taking steps to improve the sustainability of its on-board operations, having committed to ensuring that no waste from the trains will be transferred to landfill, and instead waste is either recycled or recovered when the trains are cleaned after use.

Pioneers in renewable energy, Mackie’s renewably produces more than twice as much energy than it uses courtesy of its wind turbines, solar farm and biomass. This year sees the completion of its £4.5million low carbon refrigeration project – which could slash its CO2 emissions by up to 80%.

Mac Mackie, Managing Director at Mackie’s of Scotland, said: “The Caledonian Sleeper connects some of the UK’s best destinations and we’re delighted to be providing a taste of Scotland for passengers to enjoy along the way.

“As a family business, we’re used to investing in the future, to try and protect the environment for generations to come. This has been one the key drivers for the partnership – as well as the desire to expand our product’s accessibility.

“We’re looking forward to seeing our single serve bars ‘on tour’ across the UK, bringing a little lift in every bite.”

Kathryn Darbandi, Serco’s Managing Director for Caledonian Sleeper, said: “We’re proud to partner with Mackie’s, an iconic Scottish brand that shares our passion for sustainability, and we’re confident today marks the beginning of a long and popular partnership.

“We understand that our exciting food and drink menu, packed with the very best produce that Scotland has to offer, is a staple of the Caledonian Sleeper service. Guests are taken on a culinary tour of Scotland as we transport them to their destination in style, and we’re delighted to count Mackie’s as one of our valued partners.”

Caledonian Sleeper is an overnight rail service bringing you the flavours of Scotland and comfort as guests are transported both north and south between London and some of Scotland’s biggest cities and stunning rural destinations.

In 2014, Mackie’s of Scotland converted a tractor shed into a chocolate factory and began making a range of milk and dark chocolate bars – in flavours reminiscent of its ice cream range. It has grown sales year on year, with its bars available in major supermarkets throughout Scotland.

To find out more about Mackie’s, please visit: www.mackies.co.uk

To find out more about Caledonian Sleeper, please visit: www.sleeper.scot