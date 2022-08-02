National Floors Direct Examines the Qualities and Benefits of Luxury Vinyl Flooring  

National Floors Direct says that luxury vinyl flooring has become a popular choice for a beautiful look that enhances the value and liveability of your home. Planks or tiles are installed to form a thick and durable floating floor, and it’s become a game changer for remodeling projects.

One fantastic thing about luxury vinyl flooring is that it can replicate myriad looks to fit your design needs. The look of natural stone, ceramic, and different woods are options, and many homeowners use this flooring to create intricate patterns.

There are distinct benefits that come with this flooring option. Here are the five we consider the most important.

Waterproof Properties

You heard that right. The appearance of beautiful hardwoods is available for your home without the concerns that water presents to natural woods. Luxury vinyl flooring is 100% waterproof and used in wet rooms, kitchens, laundry rooms, and bathrooms with zero worries about potential water damage.

If you have a basement with higher humidity, go ahead and use luxury vinyl flooring without any concerns about swelling or damage.

Easy to Clean

Being waterproof also means being easy to clean. None of the traditional concerns come with using water or liquid cleaners on luxury vinyl flooring, making it easy to keep clean and ensuring a total scrub. Simply sweep and damp mop, and your floor will be beautiful.

Affordability

National Floors Direct explains that the name includes “luxury,” but luxury comes at a non-luxury price. What makes it a truly fantastic value is the long life you can expect from your luxury vinyl floors. Thicker luxury vinyl flooring with a substantial protective wear layer can be expected to last even longer.

Luxury vinyl flooring is a smart choice for anyone on a budget that wants an elegant and durable look due to a price point that is often lower than ceramics and hardwoods.

Durability

Yes, durability was previously mentioned, but just how durable is it? A 25 to 30-year life span is not unreasonable, making it an excellent choice for high-traffic areas like kitchens, bathrooms, and entryways.

Designed to resist heavy wear and tear, fire, and moisture, expect a high level of performance and a low level of worry from your luxury vinyl floors.

Resilient

Luxury vinyl flooring is tough and can handle high traffic due to a protective layer preventing scratching, cracking, chipping, and scuffing.

Expect it to look as good years later as when installed.

Luxury vinyl flooring is not the vinyl your parents put in their kitchen in the 80s; it’s elegant, customizable, and a flooring game changer. It is hard to beat the value, durability, and ease of maintenance of luxury vinyl flooring.

