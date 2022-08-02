Neighbourhood of the future to officially launch in Glasgow

Local community event marks Blackwood’s independent living model

INDEPENDENT living specialist Blackwood is set to officially launch its pioneering concept to transform future homes and communities in Glasgow this weekend.

The Blackwood Peoplehood Project will develop a future-proof model for independent living in three distinct Scottish neighbourhoods including Cardonald in the city, allowing people to live healthier and happier for longer.

To mark the official launch, Blackwood is hosting a summer fair on 6th August between 11am – 5pm at the Halfway Community Park. There will be a selection of activities, live music & entertainment and food stalls.

On top of this, there will also be stalls explaining what Peoplehood is and how it will shape the future of independent living in the area. It is also hoped that the day will encourage people to sign up to be members to shape the vision of the £12.5 million project.

Fanchea Kelly, Chief Executive of Blackwood Housing and Care, said: “Peoplehood hopes to create a blueprint for welcoming communities.

“We look forward to bringing together the people in the neighbourhood at the summer fair event to give them a chance to learn about the project and what aspects can be beneficial – and hopefully from this we’ll see many sign up to support the programme.

“There are already 200 members across the three communities [Glasgow, Buckie and Dundee], with ambitions to attract a further 800 people.

“Some of the initiatives being rolled out in Glasgow include free tablets and Wi-Fi for participants to help them get digitally connected, while also delivering e-bikes, electric cars and a host of equipment and activities, all according to local demand.”

The project will include an element of co-design in a bid to deliver results that will actually benefit people in Cardonald focusing on creating age-friendly homes, supported by cutting-edge technologies, making independent living achievable and sustainable as people grow older, with safe outdoor spaces to sustain physical activities.

Detailed research was carried out to identify the three areas and Cardonald was selected as it is best suited to explore the development of an integrated community.

The nine partner organisations working with Blackwood on Peoplehood are: University of Edinburgh; Canon Medical Research Europe; Carebuilder UK; CENSIS; Cisco International Ltd; Enterprise Rent-a-Car UK; Lewis & Hickey Architects; Mydex CIC and The DataLab.

Blackwood pioneers technology innovation in the social housing sector. It operates more than 1500 properties across 29 local authorities. The charity has already built two developments of tech-smart ‘Blackwood Homes’ in Glasgow and Dundee which use a “CleverCogs” digital system to make life easier for older people and people with disabilities.

People looking to join can find more information at www.blackwoodgroup.org.uk/peoplehood or by messaging: [email protected]