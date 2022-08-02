Henderson Loggie invests in learning and development

Henderson Loggie has appointed Helen Young to lead the accountancy firm’s learning and development strategy.

Helen is an accomplished strategic consultant and brings over 25 years of experience in organisational and people development across public and private sector organisations. Building on her expertise and experience, she will be responsible for creating development pathways to support employees to reach their professional and personal goals.

L- R: Fiona Doctor, Helen Young and David Smith (Image supplied with release by Maggie Wright Associates)

Henderson Loggie managing partner David Smith said: “Henderson Loggie is growing at pace, and to support our ambitions for the future we need to continue to attract the best people, and for our people to be the best they can be. Helen’s extensive experience and track record ideally position her to lead how we deliver learning support that goes beyond technical training for all colleagues looking to achieve their potential.”

Henderson Loggie HR director Fiona Doctor said: “I’m delighted to welcome Helen to the team. Her appointment follows a raft of internal promotions and underlines our commitment to develop talent internally to support our expansion. She joins us as we’re doubling our trainee and modern apprenticeship recruitment. We have always been good at meeting continuous professional development requirements and equipping staff with the technical knowledge needed to succeed, and this will continue alongside broader personal development initiatives Helen will introduce.”

Helen Young said: “Henderson Loggie is an ambitious firm with a passion for development that comes from the top. I’m excited by the opportunity to contribute to organisational growth and to build on what has already been achieved. Focus will be on developing behavioural skills needed to meet the changing demand of today’s professionals, as well as technical capability. I have a particular interest in sharing practices for building resilience and wellbeing, and for helping people as they move through their career from trainee, through operational responsibilities to a strategic role.”

The professional services firm is headquartered in Dundee and has offices in Glasgow, Aberdeen and Edinburgh.