PREVIEW – Kai Samra – Native

KAI Samra returns to the Fringe to continue to discuss the realities of a “follow your dreams” ideology for the non-white working class in Native.

Following the success of his previous show Underclass, Kai continues to raise similarly complex issues in his new comedy show.

Native will be talking race, class, immigration, Kai’s personal reflections on youth homelessness, India and, 2010 indie-rock bands.

Evening Standard describes Kai’s shows as “lightness of touch that gets the audience onside and keeps them there”.

Kai Samra is described as “a star in the making”. (C) Rebecca Need-Menear (Image supplied with release)

The son of Indian immigrants, Kai spent his childhood growing up in a low-income, single-parent household.

During his teen years, Kai was at a youth homeless shelter Centrepoint in Birmingham.

The Brummie British-Asian perspective that Kai offers his audience is what makes his comedy show a must-see.

With an Amazon Prime Comedy Special and three sell-out runs at Soho Theatre under his belt, there is no doubt Kai is a rapidly rising comedy talent.

