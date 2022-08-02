PREVIEW – Nish Kumar – Your Power, Your Control

VENUE: Gordon Aikman Theatre, Assembly George Square at 9pm from August 22nd to 28th.

2022 Double Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee Nish Kumar is bringing his acclaimed live show Your Power, Your Control to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this August.

Opening for a limited run from 22nd–28th August at Assembly George Square, internationally famed meme Nish has achieved huge success on the stand-up circuit.

With five rave reviewed solo stand-up shows at the Edinburgh Fringe, two of which have been nominated for the prestigious Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Show in both 2015 and 2016.

Nish Kumar on stage. image supplied with release, credit Matt Stronge.

Nish Kumar said: “It has been a period of upheaval and uncertainty with Covid and the political situation.

“You will be amazed by my capacity to somehow take all these things personally.”

His new show focuses on the trials and tribulations of previous years, taking jabs at the Tory government and joking about Covid.

Widely celebrated for his previous role as host of both The Mash Report and Late Night Mash, Nish is a frequent voice and face across both television and radio.

He is regularly seen on shows such as Taskmaster, Live At The Apollo, QI, Have I Got News For You, The John Bishop Show and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

Nish also released a Netflix special as part of the Comedians of The World series, and he appeared alongside fellow comic Joel Dommett in 12-part travelogue Joel & Nish vs The World for Comedy Central.

Nish created two series of his own topical show for BBC Radio 4, Spotlight Tonight, as well as previously hosting both The News Quiz and Newsjack, which won the Rose d’Or for Radio Comedy when he hosted.

In 2020, Nish created and starred in new short-form series Hello America for Quibi.