How Businesses Can Utilize Online Whiteboards

The classic whiteboard surfaced on the earth in the early 1960s and became substantively popular by the 1990s. They were extensively used in classrooms, meetings, conferences, teams, and other business operations.

However, due to extensive technological advancements, workflows are handled differently.

Photo by airfocus on Unsplash

One popular technological tool is the online whiteboards that phenomenally aids businesses in delivering and sharing information among team members remotely.

Let’s discuss how you can leverage online whiteboards for your business.

What Is an Online White Board?

Also known as interactive or smart boards, the online whiteboards display text, images, and videos which helps team workers to visualize content better. You can easily share and discuss ideas and pitches through online whiteboards no matter where you are based in the world. They also let you save and screenshot the screen, thereby saving time and eliminating the fear of erasing essential information, unlike traditional whiteboards.

All you need is a stable internet connection and a device that connects you to the web. – You will have access to your team’s whiteboard, which is an excellent medium for inspiring discussions. You can also access several collaborative features and innovative tools that bridge the gap among all the employees.

Assessing How To Use Online Whiteboards For Your Business

Several reputable companies, like Deloitte and Dell, make use of online whiteboards. Here’s how such companies leverage such a valuable tool:

Start By Preparing Your Online Whiteboards

Before you can start using your free online whiteboard, it is paramount to prepare and set it. Start by assessing and analyzing who will be using the whiteboard. This way, you can set up your online whiteboards by adding specific guidelines and other valuable reference material.

Ensure that everyone on board can include and contribute to the online whiteboards. It would be great to add a poll or a sticky note to bring forward the ideas of those not voicing them. This will maintain excellent teamwork and ensure everyone is on board.

After you have your whiteboard all set and ready to use, the final step is to provide a link to your whiteboard to all the team members or attendees.

Brainstorming

Using your whiteboards while brainstorming is a great way to generate ideas regarding running the business and its many operations. Start with a blank slate and see how it will be filled by the end of your online meeting or conference.

Decision-making

online whiteboards can come in handy when making informed and urgent decisions for the company or business. After sending the whiteboard’s link, you can get votes so that it’s easier for you to decide. Moreover, you can also present various options to your clients to get an informed answer.

Scheduling And Planning

Recent research has shown that employees spend around one day a week just looking for information. This wastes their time and drains them, resulting in a significant decrease in productivity and efficiency. The main reason for this is a substantial lack of scheduling and planning.

An interactive whiteboard can be used when it is time for scheduling and planning for a new project, product, or any other business operation. They can list the budget expenses and other aspects to help you plan accordingly.

Exploring The Benefits Of Using Online Whiteboards

According to Nemertes, in 2017, 17.6% of organizations were using online Whiteboards. In 2018, that number increased to 19.2%. More companies are planning to use online Whiteboards, with 14.5% of organizations planning to use them in 2018 and 15.5% planning to use them in 2019.

The primary reason for the increase in the use of whiteboards is its significant gains, such as:

An evident increase in productivity as every workforce member gets a chance to provide their thoughts, notions, and point of view. Your team, employees, and clients have continuous communication and connectivity, regardless of location. The online whiteboards will spark and spike creativity amongst your team members and employees. Using whiteboards will save time and additional costs.

Conclusion

Online whiteboards have become a necessity for companies and businesses worldwide, as they assist in decision-making and ensure continuous communication and connection with remote working employees. Moreover, whiteboards make certain that all employees are on the same page to move forward together and take the business to exceptional heights.

Nevertheless, the only requirement is to get your hands on a practical and exceptional online whiteboard template that comprises every tool to support collaborative teamwork.