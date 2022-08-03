PREVIEW – Patrick McPherson – Colossal

COLOSSAL by Patrick McPherson takes us on the rollercoaster of falling in and out of love.

Colossal, co-created by James Lane, promises to make you laugh about the ins and outs of falling in love in today’s world.

Produced by Indigo Productions, McPherson’s hour-long show delves into the story of Dan, an owl-lover with a chaotic but truthful past.

Susie MacDonald directs the sketch comedy whilst Sam MacDonald composes the music, and Will Hayman is in charge of design.

McPherson’s previous hit show, The Man, was a back-to-back sell out. (C) Matt Crockett

McPherson, who is queer, uses his writing to support and shed light on LGBT narratives.

The comedian already has a successful career behind him. Before Covid struck, he was touring his 2019 hit debut, The Man.

The show explored masculinity and sexuality’s part in modern society, and received 5-star reviews exclusively, and is a British Comedy Guide Recommendation.

The Scotsman also named it “Critics best comedy shows to see this year.”

More notably, his 5-star review is one of only three the well-known newspaper has given out to a comedy show.

The up-and-coming writer-performer studied English Literature & Language at University College London. He later obtained a MA in Screenwriting at the London Film School.

He also has another sketch show prepared, Pear, alongside his twin, Hugo.

Besides this, The Mcpherson brothers are working on other TV & short film scripts.

