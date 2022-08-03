PREVIEW – Rosalie Minnitt – Clementine

SET roughly in the past, Clementine is a quirky, feel-good comedy cabaret show celebrating self-love and the highs and lows of single life.

Seen as “Bridget Jones meets Bridgerton“, bad luck has plagued Clementine’s love life from day one so now she’s determined to get to the bottom of it.

Packed with songs and characters, the show follows beloved Lady Clementine as she sets off on a quest to solve the mystery of her misfortune.

Rosalie is a member of the Vault Festival Young Company and won the Hello Grads Writing Award in 2020.

However, she soon finds out she’s been searching for love in all the wrong places.

Rosalie, the show’s writer and creator, wanted the show to explore our modern conception of romantic love and the enduring cultural obsession with finding “the one.”

Designed to celebrate everything we were missing in lockdown Clementine invites the audience into her weird and wonderful world and to join her on an adventure to find the love of her life.

Expect copious TikTok references and astrological predictions with a dash of history.

Directed by Durham Revue alumni Tristan Robinson and Alison Middleton, the cabaret show debuted at the Hen and Chickens Theatre in April and has since toured to Cornwall as part of the Falmouth Cringe Festival.

