SCOTS boxer Josh Taylor has urged a Commonwealth boxing hopeful to give him a call – so he can help him beat one of his old opponents.

Taylor told Reese Lynch, currently competing at the Commonwealth Games for Team Scotland, that he will give him “all the advice he needs” to beat Jonas Junias Jonas.

Lynch was victorious in the Round of 16 against India’s Shiva Thapa on Monday – securing him a place in the quarter-final against Jonas.

Josh Taylor urged Reese Lynch to give him a call. Credit: Instagram/Josh Taylor

Taylor, 31, famously beat Jonas at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in 2014, winning gold for Team Scotland.

In his post-fight interview on Monday, Lynch said: “Yeah I mean he’s [Jonas] good, I’ve seen him.

“I think I can beat him. Listen, if I box the best I can, then I can beat him definitely.

“I’ll take a wee leaf, I’ll get on the phone to Josh in a night’s time or something and say what did he do?

“But if I box the way I can box, I can beat him.”

Reese will take on the current Commonwealth champion tonight. Credit: Instagram/Reese Lynch

After hearing Lynch’s comments, undisputed world champion Taylor took to Twitter last night to offer his services.

Sharing a clip of the interview, Taylor, known as The Tartan Tornado, wrote: “I’m just a call away big man, I’ll give you all the advice you need.”

The Prestonpans native followed it up with two fist emojis and a saltire before tagging Lynch in the post.

Taylor beat Jonas in Glasgow to take gold before the Namibian himself won the gold in Australia’s Gold Coast in 2018.

Lynch will step into the ring today in a bid to stop Jonas’ dream of defending his Commonwealth crown and increase his chances of following in Taylor’s footsteps.

Team Scotland currently have 26 medals at the Games with three golds, eight silver and 15 bronze.