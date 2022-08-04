A NEWLYWED couple have claimed they flew out to Cyprus on their £2,200 honeymoon – only to find out that TUI cancelled their hotel without telling them.

Nicola Owen-Cook flew out to Paphos, Cyprus, with her husband Ben in June, excited to celebrate their wedding that they had last year.

However, they said they arrived at Leonardo Plaza Cypria Maris Beach hotel only to be told by staff that they didn’t have a booking.

Ben and Nicola flew out to Cyprus to enjoy their honeymoon. Credit: Nicola Owen-Cook

Nicola, 35, said she was left in tears on the first day of her honeymoon while trying to speak to someone at TUI on their 24/7 helpline.

The hotel manager agreed to let the couple from York, North Yorkshire, stay for the night while they tried to get through to someone at the holiday company.

After finally managing to speak to a rep the following day, the couple were promised they would receive the best package for the week.

The hotel and TUI were finally able to fix the blunder and Nicola and Ben were able to stay – however, Nicola claims they weren’t given a honeymoon package as planned.

Speaking today, Nicola said: “We were really excited at the airport and when we got on the flight to fly out to Cyprus.

“We had expected to get a honeymoon hamper which would have contained different things like a fruit basket and champagne.

“However, when we arrived we didn’t get one as TUI had cancelled the hotel.

“The TUI rep told us we were being upgraded to the highest package available so we thought that would be okay.

“It later transpired we hadn’t been given the best package as we were told we couldn’t access a certain lounge or pre book sunbeds as we didn’t have the highest wristband to be able to.

“So TUI had tried to fob us off presumably.

Nicola was gutted when she was told that there was no booking under her name. Credit: Nicola Owen-Cook

“We were stressed and disappointed with that news and it took a day or two to get over.

“We will never get those first 24 hours back.”

Nicola added: “I’m most upset with how they handled it, I understand mistakes happen.

“TUI should have been the ones to sort it all and should have been bending over backwards to check on us but there was nothing.

“We’ll never get another honeymoon and sadly the first 24 hours were really stressful and upsetting instead of relaxing and enjoyable.

“We spoke to another couple on our flight home and also had their accommodation cancelled at the same hotel.

“I have since put in two complaints and it has been six weeks but I’ve heard nothing back.

“We were fortunate that the hotel staff were really good and organised.”

Nicola and Ben’s flights and transfers were unaffected and it was only when they arrived at the hotel that they were told their booking there had been cancelled.

TUI has been approached for comment.