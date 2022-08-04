AN INVITE from a celebrity agent to a luxury island. What could go wrong?

It seems too good to be true. It is too good to be true.

With craziness as their sole companion, a Yorkshire pair find themselves in a precarious situation.

The Edinburgh Comedy award nominees The Delightful Sausage – made up of Chris Cantrill and Amy Gledhill – are living their biggest nightmare: lost and trapped in an island in the middle of the sea.

The Delightful Sausage was included in “10 comedians to watch” by The Guardian. (C) Ed Moore

Nowt But Sea, directed by Hannah Moulder, already enjoys a successful trajectory among critics.

The Guardian named it “a cult hit” and included the pair in their list of “10 comedians to watch“.

This performance has a hard-to-beat predecessor.

Their last show, Ginster’s Paradise, was an award nominee Fringe interpretation, and the Chortle declared it “an absolute bloody treat”.

Paul Dunphy joins Amy and Chris in his sausageverse debut role as Nowt But Sea’s sinister smoothie Cedric L’shay.

Alongside his sidekick Larry, Paul created satirical sketches that went viral during lockdown, with over 25m views.

The show also has The Delightful Sausage’s long-time ally, Sam O’Leary, as its audio/visual director.

The duo’s career goes beyond the stage and into the screen. The pair have appeared on popular shows like Dave’s Late Night Mash, and BBC2’s Bafta Award winner, Alma’s Not Normal.

Besides this, the Fringe performers have their own BBC Radio 2 special and are preparing a Dave mini-series.

To read more of Deadline News’ dedicated coverage of the Edinburgh Fringe click here.