PREVIEW – Warped Productions – The Richard Osman Fan Club

DEBUTING at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe is a brand-new comedy, The Richard Osman Fan Club, for those of us that just need a good chuckle.

The Richard Osman Fan Club is a farcical comedy based around a park bench, where we find an elderly lady and Richard Osman fan, Greta, writing a novel, joined by young jogger and granny-killer Adam who ends up making attempts to end Greta’s life.

Edinburgh Fringe preview, Richard Osman Fan Club, by Warped Productions.
Warped Productions are a newly formed Edinburgh-based company. Image supplied with release by Fringe Media office.

Originally created as a short sample for Page2Stage Edinburgh, the play has expanded from a 10-minute sketch to a 30-minute version, adapted and extended especially for the Fringe.

Writer and producer Wendy Lap says: “My objective when writing the original sketch and the Fringe version was to create a short piece of theatre that provides a much-needed break from reality.

“A simple, fun farce with no ethical or political undercurrent. It’s been a joy to write, edit and produce and I hope that joy translates and resonates with the audience.”

Warped Productions are a newly formed Edinburgh-based company creating film and theatre.

Director Wendy is a playwright, producer and performer.         

Following encouraging feedback from Page Two Stage for the sketch, Wendy submitted the piece to The David MacLennan Award at A Play, A Pie and A Pint, where it was long-listed, and a 50-minute version is in progress.

