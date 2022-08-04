The Key Role of Last Mile Logistics in Transportation

All parts of logistics are hugely important for a business and can have a huge bearing on success. Last-mile logistics is perhaps the most overlooked aspect of logistics, but this is a vital part of the process, particularly in a time when consumer expectations have shifted. This post will look at the key role that list mile logistics plays in transportation and that the key challenges are.

Photo by Claudio Schwarz on Unsplash

What is Last-Mile Logistics?

So, what is meant by last-mile logistics? Essentially, this is the final stage in the delivery process when the product is shipped from the distribution centre or facility to the end user. Usually, this involves using a courier service to deliver packages to consumers. While there is a lot of hard work that happens before last-mile logistics, you will find that this often has the biggest bearing on success and brand reputation.

Challenges & Costs

There are a few key challenges to last-mile logistics that many businesses struggle with. These days, consumer expectations are high and same day delivery has become an expectation. This means that businesses are under huge pressure to be able to offer fast yet also affordable shipping. The final leg of shipment can be inefficient though, especially when multiple drops are having to be made and to final destinations that are many miles apart or if traffic is an issue.

Costs are another important factor when it comes to last-mile logistics. Last-mile delivery costs are said to equate to 53% of overall costs, plus you will find that consumers are less willing to pay for delivery these days with many businesses offering free delivery (or pricing the cost of delivery into the product price). Not only this, but the rising cost of fuel is another issue affecting last-mile costs. This is why businesses need to use a reliable courier company that will help them to keep their promises to their customers and keep costs down.

Why Last-mile Delivery is Important to Logistics

Last-mile delivery is a vital stage in logistics because it is the final stage in what is essentially a relay. You could do great work in all of the other stages, but if you fall short during last-mile delivery, then you will let your customers down and your brand reputation will suffer. This is why businesses need to do all that they can to streamline last-mile delivery to keep customers happy and maintain a good reputation.

This post should be informative and help you to realize the importance of last-mile logistics. Although this can be a challenging area with high consumer expectations, businesses need to find ways to make this stage as streamlined as possible for continued business success.